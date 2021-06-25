Antacids Aid Blood Sugar Control in People With Diabetes

July 2, 2021 -- A class of drugs widely used to treat heartburn and stomach ulcers improve blood sugar control in patients with diabetes when added to their usual treatment, a new analysis indicates.

But the same class of drugs -- known medically as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and including agents such as omeprazole -- did not prevent diabetes in people who do not already have it, the same research shows.

As well as working to suppress acid, “We know that these drugs affect certain gut hormones that are important in glucose regulation,”Kashif Munir, MD, told WebMD.

“So if somebody is already on a PPI and they are doing well, then this provides them with some acknowledgement that the PPIs might also be helpful for their diabetes if they have it,” he said.

The study was published online June 25, 2021, in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.