Alarming Number of Youths with Type 2 Diabetes Have Eye Damage

Oct. 1, 2021 -- Almost half of young adults with type 2 diabetes develop a potentially blinding eye complication called diabetic retinopathy within a dozen years after diagnosis, new research reveals.

The findings, from one of the longest-running nationally representative studies in the U.S. focusing on youth-onset type 2 diabetes, provide crucial guidance on diabetes management and eye care to young patients and their families, as well as doctors and the public, says study author Rose Gubitosi-Klug, MD, a pediatric endocrinologist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, OH.

“My colleagues and I in pediatrics are alarmed,” Gubitosi-Klug says.

“Initially, about 14% of participants had very early changes to the eye. When we looked a second time just 7 years later, about half are now experiencing changes to the eye, some with advanced disease that’s not normally seen until someone is in their fourth or fifth decade of life.”

The study was published online Sept. 16 in the journal Diabetes Care.

Half of Patients with Average Age of Just 25 Had Signs of Eye Damage

Diabetic retinopathy -- the leading cause of blindness in working-age adults and one of the top reasons for preventable blindness -- is characterized by damage to the blood vessels at the back of the eye. These abnormal vessels resemble scar tissue that can pull the retina out of place, causing blurriness, floaters, or severe vision loss.

Scientists had believed that U.S. rates of diabetic retinopathy would double between 2010 and 2050, “but with this new data, we expect this rate will more than double,” says Gubitosi-Klug, who’s also a professor of pediatrics at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in Cleveland.

Previously, the TODAY (Treatment Options for Diabetes in Adolescents and Youth) study had reported a 13.9% prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in young people who had had type 2 diabetes for an average of about 5 years. Seven years later, between 2017 and 2018, 420 of the original 517 participants again had retinal photograph tests that were evaluated for the presence of diabetic retinopathy and its advance.