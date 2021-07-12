Dec. 7, 2021 -- Efforts to combat burnout in health care professionals can be expanded to include patients with chronic conditions -- who can display some of the same telltale signs, such as prolonged stress, hopelessness, or feeling a loss of control.

Identifying these patients and acknowledging their increased burnout risk could improve the doctor-patient relationship as well as make patients more likely to follow treatment guidelines and boost outcomes, according to Adrienne Martinez-Hollingsworth, PhD, and colleagues.

The investigators created the “Burnout Dyad Model.” This strategy considers both sides of the health care professional-patient relationship, independently and together. It also moves burnout beyond the workplace.

"The unique part about the model is that traditionally, burnout has only been described as an employment-based illness; it has to be connected to your occupation," says Martinez-Hollingsworth, a professor and associate dean of the College of Nursing at Samuel Merritt University in Oakland, CA.

"But if you look at what patients of chronic illness go through, there's a lot of overlapping features, [including] the idea that there's some kind of long-term exhaustion,” she says.