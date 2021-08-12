Dec. 8, 2021 -- One in 10 adults worldwide currently have diabetes, and these numbers are only expected to increase over the coming decades, according to the new International Diabetes Federation’s Diabetes Atlas.

Increases have been greatest with adult-onset type 1 diabetes and in youths with type 2 diabetes.

The IDF Diabetes Atlas 10th edition was published online Monday.

Half of people who have diabetes, or about 240 million adults, are undiagnosed, and another 319 million have a type of prediabetes, says Atlas co-chair Dianna Magliano, PhD. More than 75% of all adults with diabetes now live in low- and middle-income countries. About 6.7 million deaths in 2021 can be linked to diabetes.

There are also more people with prediabetes, children with type 1 diabetes, and pregnancies affected by diabetes, she says.

“There is a strong need for effective intervention strategies and policies to stall the increase in the number of people developing diabetes across the world,” says Magliano, head of diabetes and population health at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute in Australia.