Insulin Isn't the Only Blood Sugar Regulator

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists have known for 100 years that insulin is the body's main mechanism for controlling blood sugar levels, but researchers have now discovered a second hormone does the same job a bit differently -- and they say it could be a new target for treating diabetes.

The hormone, called FGF1, is produced in the body's fat tissue. Like insulin, it swiftly lowers sugar levels in the blood, but researchers found in mice that it works independently of insulin, and by a different mechanism.

Type 2 diabetes arises when the body becomes resistant to insulin, leading to chronically high blood levels of glucose (sugar). Over time, that can take a toll on the body's arteries and nerves, leading to complications like heart and kidney disease, stroke, vision problems and permanent nerve damage.

In the new study, scientists found FGF1 suppresses the breakdown of fat tissue, which reduces the liver's ability to churn out glucose. Insulin also does those things, but FGF1 accomplishes it via a different "signaling pathway" in the body.