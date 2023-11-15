Too Exhausted or Busy to Hit the Gym? Check Out These Tips

Feb. 5, 2024 – “Beep -- Beep – Beep”: Your alarm clock signals that it’s time to slip on your workout clothes and head to the gym. You’re trying to muster the motivation to get up so your pricey gym membership doesn’t go to waste, like it really did last year.

Day after day, adults and young people alike find themselves in this scenario. Scheduled exercise seems to fall by the wayside after a few months, weeks, or even days.

According to a recent Forbes Health study, about half (48%) of Americans had fitness-centered 2024 new year’s resolutions. But the study also found that the majority of people either forget or simply give up on their workout goals after a mere 2 to 3 months.

Maybe you’re a busy mom trying to find ways to fit exercise in between school drop off, work, and cooking dinner. Or perhaps you’re tired of shelling out cash on that costly gym membership. WebMD consulted some of the country’s top fitness experts on simple, realistic ways to stick to your goals and go after that body you’ve always dreamed of.