In the late 1990s, Ginger Moore was at a health crossroads. Like many others in their early 40s, she’d packed on some extra pounds around the middle.

She’s the first to admit that she ate “for all the wrong reasons.” The biggest one: “to comfort myself emotionally after a bad day.”

But her experience with her parents was enough to tell her that she, too, was on the road to heart disease and diabetes. Moore was beginning to worry about what might be ahead for her.

Even though she wasn’t seriously overweight, when she read in the local paper about a diabetes prevention clinic, she decided to check it out. She found out she was prediabetic, and there was a good chance she’d get diabetes within the next 10 years.

That’s when she decided to lose her “spare tire.” What she didn’t know at the time was that not only would she be staving off diabetes and heart disease, she could also lower her odds of some types of cancer.