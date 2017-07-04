Nearly 600,000 Asthma Inhalers Recalled

April 7, 2017 -- More than 590,000 albuterol inhalers are being recalled by GlaxoSmithKline because there could be problems with the delivery system.

The recall is for three lots of Ventolin HFA 200D inhalers with lot numbers 6ZP0003, 6ZP9944 and 6ZP9848. The inhalers were distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers in the United States, CNN reported.

"There is possible risk that the affected inhalers could potentially not deliver the stated number of actuations," according to GSK spokesman Juan Carlos Molina. "We continue to investigate the issue in order to identify the root cause and implement appropriate corrective and preventative actions."

The recall is not directed at patients, but those with inhalers from the recalled lots can call GSK at 1-888-825-5249 to get more information. Patients whose inhalers do not relieve symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, CNN reported.