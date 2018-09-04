FDA: Avoid ‘Dragon Breath,’ Liquid Nitrogen Treats

Sept. 4, 2018 -- Where there’s vapor, there is the potential for health problems, the FDA warns.

The agency is advising people to avoid any food or drink with liquid nitrogen added when you buy it. Often sold with names like “dragon breath,” “heaven breath,” or “nitro puff,” the products can cause severe damage to the skin and internal organs if handled the wrong way. Liquid nitrogen makes vapors with extremely low temperatures.

The danger comes from inhaling the nitrogen vapor. It can cause breathing problems, especially for those with asthma.

The products in question are often sold in malls, food courts, fairs, and ice cream shops around the country. In some cases, liquid nitrogen is added to cereal or cheese puffs, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The agency says there have been reports of severe, even life-threatening, injuries.

Foods with liquid nitrogen added are not necessarily unsafe. The key is to make sure all the liquid nitrogen has evaporated. Some frozen foods solid in grocery stores, for example, feature liquid nitrogen, but the chemical is added during manufacturing so is considered safe.