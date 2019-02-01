Primatene Mist Coming Back; Some Docs Concerned

Feb. 1, 2019 -- Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter inhaler for asthma, is now back on drugstore shelves after an 8-year absence. Pulled from the market in 2011 due to its ozone-depleting propellant, the new inhaler has a more environmentally friendly propellant.

The FDA approved the new version for use in people ages 12 years and older for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma, such as wheezing, tightness of the chest, and shortness of breath.

But not everyone is happy about its return or convinced it is safe to use unsupervised. Some doctors worry that patients, despite the drugmaker's warnings, will self-treat their asthma long-term, a risky practice.

The active ingredient in Primatene Mist is epinephrine, and none of the national guidelines on asthma treatment recommend the use of inhaled epinephrine.

Others agree that the inhaler should not be as freely available. In late January, 12 organizations, including doctor groups and nonprofits devoted to respiratory issues, asked major pharmacy chains carrying Primatene Mist to make it a ''behind-the-counter'' medicine. When medicines are behind the counter, customers have to ask for them, and thus have contact with pharmacy personnel who could steer them to medical help if needed.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, the drug's maker, says that leaving the drug just as it is, over-the-counter with no pharmacist interaction needed, is safe and that the company has worked with the FDA to ensure that safety.

In the U.S., nearly 19 million adults, or 1 in 12, and 7 million children, or 1 in 11, have asthma, the CDC says. Asthma causes nine deaths a day.