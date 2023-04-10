Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality: How Long Could Health Effects Last?

June 8, 2023 – While millions of Americans in the Midwest and on the Eastern Seaboard got some relief from the wildfire smoke from Canada, with more relief expected over the weekend, health experts warned that for at-risk people, some hazardous health effects may persist.

People with moderate to severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other risk factors are used to checking air quality warnings before heading outside. But this situation is anything but typical.

Even people not normally at risk can have burning eyes, a runny nose, and a hard time breathing. These are among the symptoms to watch for as health effects of wildfire smoke. Special considerations should be made for people with heart disease, lung disease, and other conditions that put them at increased risk. Those affected can also have trouble sleeping, anxiety, and ongoing mental health issues.

The smoke will stick around the next few days, possibly clearing out early next week when the winds change direction, Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Sarsalari predicted on Thursday. But that doesn’t mean any physical or mental health effects will clear up as quickly.