March 6, 2023 -- More than 80% of U.S. adults with type 2 diabetes meet the criteria to use new treatment drugs, such as semaglutide, which is marketed as Ozempic, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

However, only about 1 in 10 of those who meet the criteria used the drugs in recent years, the study found. In addition, the high prices for some of the drugs means they may put them out of reach as the first drug treatment for these patients. Most people with type 2 diabetes are prescribed metformin initially, but generally have other medications added on, but some of the newer drugs are now recommended as first-line treatment for some.

“It’s critical that we continue to study the best ways to manage type 2 diabetes (including medications and lifestyle changes), but it’s also important to examine how available these methods are to people,” says lead author Shichao Tang, PhD, a researcher with the Division of Diabetes Translation at the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention.