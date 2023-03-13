March 17, 2023 -- Having a higher level of caffeine in your blood could reduce body fat and the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in BMJ Medicine.

Although additional research is needed, the findings open possibilities about the role that calorie-free caffeinated drinks could play in lowering the risks for obesity, diabetes, and other conditions.

“Caffeine has been implicated in affecting metabolism and is commonly consumed in drinks. It is therefore important to better understand what causal effect it might have on metabolism,” said senior study author Dipender Gill, PhD, professor of epidemiology at Imperial College London.

“However, we would like to emphasize that individuals should not change their dietary preferences or lifestyle based on the findings of our study alone,” he said. “Further validation in the form of clinical trials is warranted first. Furthermore, too much caffeine can also have harmful effects, so a balance is necessary.”

Previous studies have found that drinking 3-5 cups of coffee per day is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease and drinking 100 milligrams of caffeine per day can increase energy expenditure by about 100 calories per day. An average cup of coffee contains about 70-150 milligrams of caffeine.



However, most of the published research has focused on observational studies, which don’t prove cause and effect. Plenty of other factors could be involved, including other ingredients in caffeinated drinks and foods, according to lead author Susanna C. Larsson, PhD, of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, and colleagues.