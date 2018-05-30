Binge Drinking: A Hazard for Teen Bones?

THURSDAY, June 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Teen girls who regularly toss back four or five alcoholic drinks may be setting themselves up for a lifetime of lower bone density, new research suggests.

The study of college women included some who reported regularly binge drinking during high school and in the first year of college. That means downing four or more alcoholic drinks in a two-hour period.

"We found that for those who were the heaviest binge drinkers, bone health wasn't as good as it was for those who had not been heavy binge drinkers in high school. And we saw that even after we accounted for other factors that could affect bone health," said the study's lead author, Joseph LaBrie. He's a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

"If you don't reach peak bone mass, you may not recognize it. But especially in women, a lack of bone density can be really important later when you might develop brittle bones, osteoporosis and have fractures," he said.

Women's bone mass reaches its peak density when a woman is between 20 and 25 years old. After this, bone mass gradually declines throughout the lifespan. So anything that interrupts the production of bone before this peak may contribute to a lower bone density throughout life, according to the researchers.

This could be critical in older age when fractures from the bone-thinning disease osteoporosis disable many adults.

The study included 87 women between 18 and 20 years old. Sixty percent were white.

Eighteen fell into the heaviest regular binge-drinking category. The study defined heavy binge drinking as more than 115 episodes since the start of high school, or almost twice a month on average.

All had bone scans to measure their bone density.

The researchers controlled the data to account for other factors that could affect bone development, such as weight, physical activity and contraceptive use.

The investigators found that women who were regular binge drinkers had lower bone density in their spines. However, the study could not prove cause and effect.