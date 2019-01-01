Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe
    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Peter Jaret

    Peter Jaret is a freelance writer in Petaluma, California, who has written for Health, Hippocrates, and many other national publications.
    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Bloating 101: Why You Feel Bloated

    By
    WebMD Feature
    Reviewed by Carol DerSarkissian, MD

    Bloating, gassiness, and abdominal discomfort aren’t limited to the occasional holiday feast. It can happen even if you haven’t eaten a large meal. In some cases, bloating can even cause distention, or a perceptible swelling of the abdomen.

    Bloating and gas are usually not signs of a serious health problem. They're tied to what and how you eat, so a few simple changes may help.

    Recommended Related to Children's Health

    Living With a Severe Digestive Disorder

    Having a severe digestive disorder doesn't just affect what your child eats. It affects many parts of her daily life and those of her siblings as well. With care and planning, you can help daily life go smoother for everyone in your family.

    Read the Living With a Severe Digestive Disorder article > >

    Keep Bloating at Bay

    Here are three common causes of bloating, and how you can avoid them.

    1. Overeating is probably the most common cause of bloating. Smaller portions should ease the pain.
    2. Eating rich and fatty food can make you feel uncomfortably stuffed. Fat takes longer to digest than protein or carbohydrates, so it keeps the stomach full longer. Avoid bloating by limiting fats in your everyday diet.
    3. Eating too fast adds to the risk of bloating after a meal. The remedy is simple -&#8209; eat more slowly. Satiety signals can take up to 20 minutes to reach the brain and ease your appetite. Many weight loss experts believe that eating slowly helps prevent overeating.

     

    Reducing Gassiness

    The second most common cause of temporary bloating is gas in the abdomen. About half of gas in the digestive system is swallowed air. The rest is produced by bacteria in the gut that help digest food. If the gastrointestinal tract does not move it through efficiently, gas builds up in the intestines, causing bloating and discomfort.

    If you often experience bloating caused by gas, avoid these habits that make you swallow more air:

    • drinking through a straw
    • chewing gum
    • guzzling carbonated beverages
    • sucking on hard candy.

    Some people swallow more air when they’re nervous. It’s possible that practicing ways to reduce stress and anxiety, such as breathing exercises or progressive muscle relaxation, may help reduce excess gas and bloating.

    Avoid Bloat-Inducing Foods

    Difficult-to-digest foods can cause gassiness and bloating. These are some familiar culprits.

    1. Beans and lentils are very healthy foods that contain indigestible sugars called oligosaccharides. These sugars must be broken down by bacteria in the intestines.
    2. Fruits and vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, prunes, and apricots. These items contain sugars and starches that may cause gassiness and bloating, even though these foods are good for you.
    3. Sweeteners can also cause gas and bloating. Sorbitol, an artificial sweetener, can’t be digested. Fructose, a natural sugar added to many processed foods, is hard for many people to digest. To avoid bloating, be aware of these sweeteners in the foods you eat and limit the amount you consume.
    4. Dairy products can be a source of intestinal distress and bloating if you have trouble digesting lactose, or milk sugar.
    5. Whole grains, recommended for their many health benefits, can sometimes cause bloating and gas problems. One reason whole grains are so healthy is their high fiber content. But fiber is an indigestible carbohydrate. Abruptly increasing the amount of fiber you eat can cause gas, bloating, and constipation. Nutritionists recommend slowly adding more fiber into your diet to allow your body time to adjust. At the same time, drink plenty of water with high-fiber foods, says nutritionist Joanne L. Slavin, PhD, RD, professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Minnesota. “All fiber absorbs water,” she says. Drinking liquids helps fiber move through the digestive system and prevents bloating and constipation.

     

    1 | 2
    Next Page >

    Hot Topics

    WebMD Video: Now Playing

    click to hide section Dirty Truth About Hand Washing

    Click here to wach video: Dirty Truth About Hand Washing

    Which sex is the worst about washing up? Why is it so important? We’ve got the dirty truth on how and when to wash your hands.

    Click here to watch video: Dirty Truth About Hand Washing

    click to expand section Truth About Bad Breath
    click to expand section Dangers of Gum Disease
    click to expand section Truth About Shampoo and Conditioner
    click to expand section Laugh Therapy: Does it Work?

    Popular Slideshows & Tools on WebMD

    Previous Next
    disciplining a boy
    Childhood ADHD
    Types, symptoms, causes.
    fruit drinks
    The Brain Food Diet
    Eat these to think better.
    bald woman smelling flowers
    Cancer Treatment
    Complementary therapies to ease symptoms.
    embarrassed woman
    Binge Eating Disorder
    Do you feel guilty after eating?
    diabetes highlighted
    Type 1 Diabetes
    4 early warning signs.
    birth control pills
    Birth Control
    Which kind is right for you?
    Remember your finger
    Alzheimer's
    Are you getting more forgetful?
    sticky notes on face
    Multiple Sclerosis
    10 tips to clear your brain fog.
    Close up of eye
    Concentration Killers
    12 reasons you're distracted.
    Trainer demonstrating exercise for RA
    Rheumatoid Arthritis
    Exercises for your joints.
    Senior woman using diabetes test kit
    Diabetes Management Tips
    Each one takes 10 minutes or less.
    woman having a good day
    10 Ways to Reduce Stress
    Revitalize your life.
    » See all slideshows

    Pollen counts, treatment tips, and more.

    It's nothing to sneeze at.

    Loading ...

    Sending your email...

    This feature is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.

    Thanks!

    Now check your email account on your mobile phone to download your new app.