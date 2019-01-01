Bloating 101: Why You Feel Bloated



Bloating, gassiness, and abdominal discomfort aren’t limited to the occasional holiday feast. It can happen even if you haven’t eaten a large meal. In some cases, bloating can even cause distention, or a perceptible swelling of the abdomen.

Bloating and gas are usually not signs of a serious health problem. They're tied to what and how you eat, so a few simple changes may help.

Keep Bloating at Bay

Here are three common causes of bloating, and how you can avoid them.

Overeating is probably the most common cause of bloating. Smaller portions should ease the pain. Eating rich and fatty food can make you feel uncomfortably stuffed. Fat takes longer to digest than protein or carbohydrates, so it keeps the stomach full longer. Avoid bloating by limiting fats in your everyday diet. Eating too fast adds to the risk of bloating after a meal. The remedy is simple -‑ eat more slowly. Satiety signals can take up to 20 minutes to reach the brain and ease your appetite. Many weight loss experts believe that eating slowly helps prevent overeating.

Reducing Gassiness

The second most common cause of temporary bloating is gas in the abdomen. About half of gas in the digestive system is swallowed air. The rest is produced by bacteria in the gut that help digest food. If the gastrointestinal tract does not move it through efficiently, gas builds up in the intestines, causing bloating and discomfort.

If you often experience bloating caused by gas, avoid these habits that make you swallow more air:

drinking through a straw

chewing gum

guzzling carbonated beverages

sucking on hard candy.

Some people swallow more air when they’re nervous. It’s possible that practicing ways to reduce stress and anxiety, such as breathing exercises or progressive muscle relaxation, may help reduce excess gas and bloating.

Avoid Bloat-Inducing Foods

Difficult-to-digest foods can cause gassiness and bloating. These are some familiar culprits.